Mirzapur Season 2 gets official release date in Oct, introduction of a new antagonist

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:43 IST
The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2’s release date via a teaser that hints that the second season is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in 2020? The second season of Mirzapur is undeniably one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting since November 2018.

Finally, the wait for Mirzapur Season 2 is over. The second season is scheduled to be streamed on October 23, 2020. The shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was already completed before the attack of coronavirus pandemic in India. The unfortunate demise of Ali Fazal's mother during mid-June affected the dubbing work.

The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2's release date via a teaser that hints that the second season is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season. It will certainly widen its horizons and explore more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative.

Fans are happy as Mirzapur Season 2 will see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Anjum Sharma. The second season will also see Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar and Vijay Verma joining the cast.

The co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani said on Mirzapur Season 2, "Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show."

The synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is not officially revealed. However, Guddu is set to take revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya and his son Munna. Before the release date's announcement, a video was released that shows Ali Faizal's character Govind Pandit aka Guddu limping his way to an old large building. From this shot, we can assume that Mirzapur Season 2 will deal with Guddu will emerge stronger (by surviving Munna's onslaught) than before to take avenge on his wife and brother's death.

The creators announced the entry of a new character by Amit Sial. Many fans are expecting that Sial's character will be seen as an antagonist.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

