Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha 

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that he is collaborating with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a project. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he is very excited to work with his longtime friend. However, he did not share any details of the project.

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha. Just wait for sometime," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter. Sinha, 55, also shared the news on the microblogging site while posting a photo with "The Family Man" star. "It's been 26 years since I worked with him," the filmmaker tweeted. Bajpayee, who made his debut with 1998 feature "Satya" , has films such as "Shool" , "Zubeidaa" , "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Raajneeti" , "Aligarh" and "Gali Guleiyan" to his credit. Sinha is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies "Mulk" , "Article 15" and most recently "Thappad".