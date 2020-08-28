World War Z 2 updates: What Mireille Enos says on its creation

Is World War Z 2 going to happen in reality? The second movie of the franchise one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. Read more to other some latest updates related to it.

According to the actress, Mireille Enos the sequel to World War Z, i.e., World War Z 2 has a 'little curse hanging on it'. The 44-year old actress is filled with love with the script for World War Z 2.

Mireille Enos is still hopeful that the long impending World War Z 2 will be confirmed one day. She said that the first movie was too good for a follow-up not to happen. In a recent interview with Variety, Mireille Enos (who played the character of Karin Lane, the wife of Brad Pitt's character Gerry Lane) said that they are very close to a sequel at times.

"It seems to have a little curse hanging over it. We were all lined up to go. We had [David] Fincher, we had a beautiful script and then it just didn't happen," Enos said.

The notable success of World War Z is believed to the reason of making another movie titled World War Z 2. The first movie grossed USD 202.4 million in North America, and USD 337.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 540 million. Variety called it a 'bona-fide box office hit'. In North America, World War Z earned USD 25.2 million on its opening day including USD 3.6 million from Thursday night and midnight shows.

The shooting for World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed last year. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

On the other hand, the outbreak of Covid-19 badly affected the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed. Thus, we can't expect major development these days for World War Z 2.

