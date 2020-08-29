Aggretsuko Season 4: Haida’s one-sided love for Retsuko may take a shape of romance

With the ending of Aggretsuko Season 3 on August 27, 2020, fans have started raising questions on the making of Season 4. They are wondering if and when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be renewed and released.

The viewers of Japanese anime musical comedy Aggretsuko Season 4 is now on the list of top demanding anime series. The anime enthusiasts are aggressively waiting for the renewal update in the wake of remarkable success of the third season.

It's tough to predict when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released. The first season was streamed in April 2018 while the second season was streamed after over a year in June 2019. Similar time period the third season took as it was streamed in August 2020. Thus, fans can't expect Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year.

There was a chance for Aggretsuko Season 4 to premiere in 2021, but the current Covid-19 pandemic is the main hindrance on the process of development. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Aggretsuko Season 4 ended with multiple cliffhangers and the main incomplete part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. The fourth season will determine if there is any chance for a beautiful relationship between them than Haida's obsession.

Netflix is tight-lipped about the renewal of Aggretsuko Season 4 and currently there is no information available. But seeing the beautiful record and popularity of the show worldwide, it's a matter of time and we are sure the fourth season will be renewed.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the fall of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

