Singer Neha Kakkar's name in West Bengal college's merit list

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's name was found in a merit list published by the Manikchak college West Bengal's Malda district for admission to an undergraduate course. Manikchak college authority issued the admission list on Thursday this week for the admission of BA first year. The 'Garmi' songstress' name was seen published at the top of the merit list of Manikchak College in West Bengal's Malda district. The 32-year-old singer's name was found at three places of the merit lists for the admissions to a B.A pass course, English Honours and Educational Honours course respectively.

The Principal of the college, Aniruddha Chakraborty said that the college authority had hired a Kolkata based agency to prepare the online merit list. On Thursday morning, after the publication of the three lists, we found Neha Kakkar's name at the top of the merit lists, scored five hundred out of five hundred. Later the authority discovered the reality of the list and found that it was fake and conspiracy to defame the West Bengal government online admission system. The college authority filed a complaint at the local police station and the cybercrime police station. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's name had figured similarly in merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college. (ANI)