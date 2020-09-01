Karan Johar announces children's book inspired by his twins
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said that he has penned a children's book, titled "The Big Thoughts of Little Luv", which is inspired from his own experiences as a parent. In the book, Johar, who became a single father to twins, Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017, explores the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The picture book will be published by Juggernaut Books, the filmmaker announced in a post on Twitter. "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ... #thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar! The picture book will be published by @juggernautbooks," Johar tweeted. The filmmaker also shared a video, featuring him and his two children, where he gives a sneak-peak about the contents of the book
Johar had previously released his autobiography, "An Unsuitable Boy" , in 2017. The director had written about his relationship with many celebrities, including close friends Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, while also talking about how his cinema is often labelled elitist, among other things. On the film front, Johar is currently working on his first historical drama "Takht", which features a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2021.
