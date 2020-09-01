Left Menu
Sushant case: Rhea's parents quizzed by CBI for first time

Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the CBI probe team is stationed, around 11 am and left in the evening after over eight hours of interrogation, a police official said. The CBI continued the interrogation of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also, he said.

01-09-2020
The parents of actress Rhea Chakraborty were questioned on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the first time in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty and mother Sandhya reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the CBI probe team is stationed, around 11 am and left in the evening after over eight hours of interrogation, a police official said.

The CBI continued the interrogation of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was called for questioning for the first time last week, on Tuesday also, he said. Showik Chakraborty was accompanying his parents when the trio reached the DRDO guest house in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by the Patna police for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money. The 28-year-old actress, who has been questioned for around 35 hours in the last four days, was not summoned by the central agency on Tuesday, the official said.

However, the late actor's cook Neeraj Singh, close friend Samuel Miranda, house staff Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani reached the guest house later to face CBI interrogation, he added. All of them have been questioned earlier also.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai police had registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of nearly three dozen people. The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput's suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency. The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight.

