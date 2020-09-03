Left Menu
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive for coronavirus

Superstar Dwayne Johnson on early Thursday morning revealed that he along with his family had tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, but they have all "gotten through COVID-19" now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 08:49 IST
Actor Dwayne Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Dwayne Johnson on early Thursday morning revealed that he along with his family had tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, but they have all "gotten through COVID-19" now. The 'Jumanji' actor took to Instagram and posted an IGTV video of himself where he is seen sharing his health update with the fans.

In the 11-minute-long video, 'The Rock' is seen firstly breaking about his COVID-19 diagnosis before finally assuring his fans that he and his family are now completely healthy and are "no longer contagious." "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on some of the things that I have been going through on my end for the past two and a half to three weeks now. So update is this - my wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said in the video.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he added. The 48-year-old actor then shared how the novel virus was like a "kick in the gut" for him.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke which I have been more than a few times. And the reason why I feel like this is that my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones," the 'Baywatch' actor said. "I wish it was only me who had tested positive for coronavirus but it wasn't, it was my entire family. So, it was like a real kick in the gut," he added.

The 'Fast & Furious' actor then went on to share how he and his family have finally recovered from COVID-19 after roughly three weeks. "But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good, we are on the other end of it, we are on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are, Thank God! we are healthy and we have gotten through COVID-19 stronger, and healthier," he said.

Further in the video, 'The Rock' went on to share some of the key takeaways from his own journey with coronavirus to help people dealing with the condition. "My message to all of you around the. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends," he wrote in the caption.

Dwayne Johnson joins several Hollywood celebrities like actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others who had tested positive for the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

