My Hero Academia Season 5: Izuku's struggle against evil, plan to work on live-action film

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The viewers will get to see two arcs of the manga being animated in episodes. The imminent season is expected to be consisting of 23 episodes.

The anime enthusiasts are highly expecting My Hero Academia Season 5's release date to be announced soon. The imminent fifth season will have most of the characters as same as they were in previous season and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2. The anime lovers are quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the fifth season.

The anime aficionados will be quite glad to learn that the creators have a plan to develop a live-action film including the making of My Hero Academia Season 5. Unfortunately, we are yet to get much details on the making of a live-action movie.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to feature the Joint Training Arc, Meta Liberation Army arc, The League of Villains, and the past of Tomura Shigaraki, Gizmo Posts 24 revealed. The official confirmation on it is yet to be revealed.

The development work on My Hero Academia Season 5 can't be expected currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan shattered the entire global industry with unfathomable financial loss. As the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus, fans need to wait longer than previously expected.

The fifth season is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

