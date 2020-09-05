Left Menu
'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart clarifies her recent quarantine 'prisoner' comments

Actor Lili Reinhart had to face a huge backlash after the recent remark she made that returning to work on 'Riverdale' production felt like being a "prisoner".

Actor Lili Reinhart (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Lili Reinhart had to face a huge backlash after the recent remark she made that returning to work on 'Riverdale' production felt like being a "prisoner". The 23-year-old star on Friday (local time) took it to Twitter to set the records straight, clarifying she was not "complaining about going back to work", rather she is "sad" for not being able to see her family for months due to the stringent travel restrictions.

"Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN," she wrote on the micro-blogging site hinting to the backlash poured on her about returning to the hit-show's set amid the stringent COVID-19 restrictions. "I'm not complaining about going back to work, I'm incredibly grateful to have a job. I'm sad that I can't see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions. FFS, leave me alone," the actor added.

In a subsequent tweet, Reinhart noted: "No wonder people think I'm this pissed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this." Reported by Fox News, the 'Hustlers' actor lamented in a recent interview with Nylon that returning to the set in Canada makes her "feel like a prisoner", given that with health protocols in effect, she would not be able to leave Canada until Christmas or after.

"I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come to visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f---ed," Fox News quoted Reinhart's statement. The production of the American drama series, the fourth season, was halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

