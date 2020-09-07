Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus security by Centre, to be guarded by 10 armed commandos

Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry. Describing Ranaut as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with CRPF security.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:04 IST
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts around the clock, Union Home ministry officials said on Monday amid controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police. The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh and had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

Describing Ranaut as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with CRPF security. He said the Central and the state governments are providing security to the actor and would do whatever necessary for her security. "I have got information that an 11-member commando team of the CRPF has been provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for her security yesterday. I welcome this decision and also express my gratitude to union home minister... her security is important for us," he said. A Union Home ministry official explained that Y-plus category central cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee around the clock, he explained. The chief minister added in his statement that Himachal Pradesh police would provide security at the actor's Manali residence and he had directed the director general of police to assess the security threat. "If it is necessary, Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide her security during her tours," he said. On Sunday, he said his government decided to provide the actor security after her father and sister sought protection for her.

Officials said the Himachal Pradesh government requested the Central government to provide security to Ranaut through a paramilitary force. BJP leader Ram Kadam recently asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Ranaut since "she wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus".

Responding to Kadam's tweet, the actor said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. Reacting strongly to her comment, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" The "Queen" actor also tagged a September 1 news report on Raut asking her not to return to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

Raut had on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the city police. He also asked Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there. In a tweet stating that she would be returning to Mumbai on September 9, Ranaut had dared anyone to stop her. Sena MLA Pratap Saranik hit back with a slap threat and said she should be arrested for sedition.

Ranaut also asked Raut to apologise for his remarks against her. Raut on Sunday said he would consider doing so only if she apologises for her "insulting" remarks against Mumbai and Maharashtra.

