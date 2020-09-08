HM Shah remembers Bard of Brahmaputra Bhupen Hazarika
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, saying the maestro enriched the lives of millions with his music and strengthened social harmony. Hazarika was a playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet and filmmaker from Assam.
"Tributes to Bard of Brahmaputra & pride of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika ji on his jayanti. As a music maestro and multi-faceted personality, Bhupen Da enriched the lives of millions with his music compositions strengthening social harmony and universal brotherhood," Shah tweeted. Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was born on this day in 1926 and passed away on November 5, 2011.
