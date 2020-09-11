Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angelina Jolie helps British kids raising charity for Yemen crisis through surprise donation

Actor Angelina Jolie is yet again winning hearts with her surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:46 IST
Angelina Jolie helps British kids raising charity for Yemen crisis through surprise donation
Actor Angelina Jolie . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Angelina Jolie is yet again winning hearts with her surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had sent an undisclosed amount of money to the six-year-old Londoners Ayaan Moose and Mikaeel Ishaa who have been running the lemonade stand since July for war-torn Yemen.

The two kids took to the online photo-sharing platform Instagram to thank the 'Mr & Mrs Smith' actor. "Hi Angelina, I'm Ayaan. And I'm Mikaeel. And we're the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause. It's really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen," the two wrote on Instagram.

The boys also invited Jolie to get a fresh glass of lemonade from them if she ever happens to be in London. Speaking to CNN, Ayaan Moose's father Shakil Moose said Jolie had contacted the family in August and had offered a donation.

"She's been so amazing. It's surreal -- she's not just a random star, you're talking about one of the top names on the planet so it's a bit overwhelming. She's phenomenal," CNN quoted him as saying. The two boys have till date reportedly raised more than USD 90,000 and aim to hit the target of USD 190,000. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Tennis-Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka were set for a title clash two weeks back before the Japanese withdrew due to injury but the former world number ones will have another chance to establish supremacy during Saturdays U.S. Open womens single...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle to shake off bearish mood

European shares struggled for momentum on Friday as doubts about extra monetary stimulus and political worries ranging from Novembers U.S. elections to Brexit kept investors on edge. Growing fears over a messy no-deal Brexit dragged sterlin...

Enrich Salon puts expansion plan on hold, sees 25 pc fall in revenue this year

Hair and beauty salon chain Enrich has put on hold its store expansion plan for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and expects to close the ongoing fiscal with around 22-25 per cent fall in revenue, according to a top company officia...

IBM says U.S. should adopt new export controls on facial recognition systems

IBM Corp said on Friday the U.S. Commerce Department should adopt new controls to limit the export of facial recognition systems to repressive regimes that can be used to commit human rights violations.The company said in a statement the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020