Mckenna Grace joins ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season four

Actor Mckenna Grace has boarded the upcoming fourth season of Hulu's critically-acclaimed series "The Handmaid's Tale". Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, the show is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery. According to Deadline, the show resumed production in Toronto earlier this month. Grace will play the role of s Mrs. Keyes, an intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander. Her character is described as that of a "rebellious" woman, who is "calm and pious" from outside, but aggressive inside. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

It features Elizabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. "The Handmaid's Tale" season four started shooting weeks before the coronavirus outbreak led to worldwide production shutdown in mid-March. The series, created by Bruce Miller, has emerged as a big Emmy winner since its debut in 2017. This year the show has earned 10 Emmy nominations.