Controversy Unfolds as U.S. Denies Unfreezing Iranian Assets
A U.S. official has dismissed reports about an agreement to unfreeze Iranian assets. Earlier, Reuters claimed that the U.S. agreed to release assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, citing a senior Iranian source. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions and complexities of international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:49 IST
The U.S. on Saturday firmly denied claims that it has agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets, as reported earlier by Reuters.
According to the Reuters report, the asset release was supposedly agreed upon by the U.S., with frozen Iranian funds in Qatar and other international locations as focal points.
However, U.S. representatives maintain that no such agreement exists, keeping global diplomatic tensions simmering.
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