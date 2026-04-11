TMC keeps abusing me, makes false claims but fails to state what it did for Bengal in last 15 yrs: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:50 IST
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TMC keeps abusing me, makes false claims but fails to state what it did for Bengal in last 15 yrs: Modi at Kushmandi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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