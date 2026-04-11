Empowering Farmers and Soldiers: Rajnath Singh Promotes 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' with Millets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by promoting the inclusion of millets in military rations, thereby economically empowering farmers. This initiative, heralded by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, symbolizes national self-reliance.

Speaking at the 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav', Singh announced the procurement of organic produce from farmers near cantonments, significantly boosting their income. The Defence Minister highlighted the direct benefits to soldiers and farmers, enhancing the farming community's engagement in organic agriculture.

Singh also underscored the vast potential of agriculture, advocating for youth involvement to drive innovation and economic growth. He called for smart farming practices using drones, sensors, and technology, reflecting on the global strides made by Indian youth in various sectors.