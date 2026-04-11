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Empowering Farmers and Soldiers: Rajnath Singh Promotes 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' with Millets

Rajnath Singh emphasized the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by encouraging millet use in the armed forces to support farmers. The initiative boosts soldier morale and farmer income, particularly via organic farming near cantonments. Singh highlighted agriculture's potential with youth participation and technological innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:51 IST
Empowering Farmers and Soldiers: Rajnath Singh Promotes 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' with Millets
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by promoting the inclusion of millets in military rations, thereby economically empowering farmers. This initiative, heralded by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, symbolizes national self-reliance.

Speaking at the 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav', Singh announced the procurement of organic produce from farmers near cantonments, significantly boosting their income. The Defence Minister highlighted the direct benefits to soldiers and farmers, enhancing the farming community's engagement in organic agriculture.

Singh also underscored the vast potential of agriculture, advocating for youth involvement to drive innovation and economic growth. He called for smart farming practices using drones, sensors, and technology, reflecting on the global strides made by Indian youth in various sectors.

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