Empowering Farmers and Soldiers: Rajnath Singh Promotes 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' with Millets
Rajnath Singh emphasized the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by encouraging millet use in the armed forces to support farmers. The initiative boosts soldier morale and farmer income, particularly via organic farming near cantonments. Singh highlighted agriculture's potential with youth participation and technological innovations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan by promoting the inclusion of millets in military rations, thereby economically empowering farmers. This initiative, heralded by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, symbolizes national self-reliance.
Speaking at the 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav', Singh announced the procurement of organic produce from farmers near cantonments, significantly boosting their income. The Defence Minister highlighted the direct benefits to soldiers and farmers, enhancing the farming community's engagement in organic agriculture.
Singh also underscored the vast potential of agriculture, advocating for youth involvement to drive innovation and economic growth. He called for smart farming practices using drones, sensors, and technology, reflecting on the global strides made by Indian youth in various sectors.
ALSO READ
South Africa's AI Leap: A Bold Vision for Innovation
Osstem India Unveils Ambitious 2026 Roadmap: Leading Dental Innovations in India
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: IFFCO's Nano Fertiliser Campaign
MAAC's '100 Hours Challenge': A Marathon of Creativity and Innovation
AI-Driven Innovation: VerSe Appoints Prasanna Prasad as CPTO