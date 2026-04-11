Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Garners Praise and Controversy

On Saturday, Bihar's JD(U) leaders expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of Nitish Kumar following his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha MP. Modi had acknowledged Kumar as one of India's most experienced leaders, applauding his commitment to good governance.

JD(U) national president Sanjay Jha underscored the deep respect Modi holds for Kumar, highlighting that the Prime Minister's social media praise mirrored genuine sentiments. State transport minister Shrawon Kumar echoed these sentiments, noting the PM's admiration was based on Kumar's two decades of development driven by social justice.

However, not all agreed with the congratulatory mood. Tejaswi Yadav criticized Kumar's Rajya Sabha move as imposed, a claim JD(U) refuted by affirming Kumar's enduring leadership. JD(U) insists that Kumar remains integral to their government, despite the Rajya Sabha transition.