TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy: PM at Kushmandi rally.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy: PM at Kushmandi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- elections
- Prime Minister
- Kushmandi
- Trinamool Congress
- intent
- policy
- failure
- rally
- politics
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