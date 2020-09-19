Union minister S Jaishankar bereaved
Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday. Jaishankar informed about the demise of his mother in a tweet, along with a picture of her. "Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:30 IST
"Deeply grieved to inform of the passing away today of my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam. We ask her friends and well-wishers to keep her in their thoughts. Our family is especially grateful to all those who supported her during her illness," he said. Jaishankar also shared a picture of his mother who was in her late 80s.
She is survived by her sons -- Jaishankar, S Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Ram Madhav, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were among those who condoled Subrahmanyam's demise.
Her husband K Subrahmanyam, who was a noted strategic affairs expert and was known as the father of India's nuclear doctrine, died in February 2011.
