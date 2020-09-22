Left Menu
UP CM's nod for film city on 1,000 acre along Yamuna Expressway

He also announced that 1,000 acre of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the "Dedicated Infotainment Zone" will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities, a statement from the chief minister's office stated.

PTI | Lucknow/Noida | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state. He also announced that 1,000 acre of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the "Dedicated Infotainment Zone" will be set up with all world-class civil, public and technological facilities, a statement from the chief minister's office stated. "The chief minister said the proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed international airport at Jewar, which is going to be the biggest greenfield airport of Asia," it stated. The statement said the location is also close to "Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and near the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor, thus providing all facilities of transport and movement". The YEIDA had on Sunday sent a proposal to the state government after it identified the land in Sector 21 along the expressway. Similar proposals were also made by the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "The state government today approved the proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar," YEIDA's Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia told PTI. Earlier in the day, Adityanath held a meeting with filmmakers and artists, including veteran actor Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Film Producer Association chairman Ashok Pandit, and exuded confidence about the proposed film city living up to the expectations of the industry.

Some interactions were done via video conferencing. "The Indian cinema gets a new stage, that's the need of the hour," he told the meeting, according to a tweet by his office. Regarding the film city, the chief minister said UP is surrounded by seven states and provides a mosaic of culture, dialects and the religious, Vedic and mythological historicity unparalleled to any other state. "The ethos and traditions of the state amplify the vast natural and spiritual canvas of Uttar Pradesh," he said, according to the statement. He said efforts will be made to make this the best Dedicated Infotainment Zone of the country.

He said his government is well aware of the present trend of OTT (over the top) and media streaming platforms hence the high capacity, world class data centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level will be provided in this zone. "We have locations, we have cultural diversity, and we have manpower and now the film city with state-of-the art facilities. This is an ideal case for a film city in Uttar Pradesh,'' Adityanath said. He said all the policies of industries will be applicable for the takers and 'single window mechanism' will be used to facilitate those who want to come here and set up their studio. He said the state government's Film Policy-2018 already has some talking provisions. Even then, if some proposals are forthcoming from the film fraternity, the government will take those into consideration.

