Pragya Thakur demands probe by cental agencies into Palghar lynching

Sadhvi Pragya Singh, while raising the issue during Zero Hour, said it should be ascertained why there was a mob during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and why innocent victims were killed. She alleged that the CPI(M) has influence in the area where the incident took place and similar cases have come to light in the past.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:31 IST
Pragya Thakur demands probe by cental agencies into Palghar lynching
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded a probe by central agencies such as CBI and NIA into the Palghar lynching case, alleging a conspiracy behind the killing of two 'sadhus' and their driver by a mob in April this year. Sadhvi Pragya Singh, while raising the issue during Zero Hour, said it should be ascertained why there was a mob during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and why innocent victims were killed.

She alleged that the CPI(M) has influence in the area where the incident took place and similar cases have come to light in the past. The incident took place at Gadchinchle village on April 16 when two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral.

A mob of villagers stopped them and beat them to death on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, even after a few police personnel had reached the spot.

