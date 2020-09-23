‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

When is The Family Man Season 2 going to be released? Fans are little bit excited as Amazon Prime has given a hint on its making without directly revealing the exact release date. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent series.

Manoj Bajpayee-starring show The Family Man has completed a year since its release. On this occasion, Amazon Prime has released a video on September 19 with some clips. Fans are excited and have inundated with comments demanding the release date of The Family Man Season 2.

Amazon Prime has titled the video "The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original." With this title, Amazon wants to send message to its viewers that the second season of The Family Man will arrive soon and fans do not need to worry much.

The description of this video on imminent The Family Man Season 2 reads: Make some room, for the one and only, Manoj Bajpayee a.k.a The Family Man. As The family Man completes one year today, here is a tribute to the Masterful and Memorable! Also, does he have an announcement to make? Find out in the video!

The cast for Family Man Season 2, as mentioned in the description, reads: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Abrar Qazi, Shahab Ali, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, and Darshan Kumaar.

Samantha Akkineni recent visited a dubbing studio to dub for her character in The Family Man Season 2. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a snap from the dubbing studio.

The making of The Family Man Season 2 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good news is that it will be out soon, as hinted in the above video.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

