IBF elects Star & Disney India MD K Madhavan as president

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Friday said that Star & Disney India's Managing Director K Madhavan has been elected as its new president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Indian Broadcasting Foundation)

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Friday said that Star & Disney India's Managing Director K Madhavan has been elected as its new president. Madhavan would succeed Sony Pictures Networks India managing director and chief executive N P Singh, the apex body of Indian broadcasters said in a statement.

Besides, the IBF board has also elected three vice presidents -- India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma, Turner International Managing Director (South Asia) Siddharth Jain and Viacom18 Managing Director Rahul Joshi. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati has been elected as the Treasurer of the IBF.

Commenting on the development, Madhavan said: "IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation's stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector." Madhavan, who has been an active member of the IBF since 2012, is also the chair of CII's National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year.

