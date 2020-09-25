NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 to be held on Nov 20-24

The 14th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 which was scheduled to be held on November 20-24, alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2020 has been postponed to 16th – 21st January 2021.

The change in dates has been made in line with the postponement of 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to 16 to 24 January 2021 which was scheduled to be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa. This NFDC Film Bazaar will be held in a hybrid format which will be both offline and online.

The Film Bazaar will be held virtually but it will include all sections usually held in previous editions.

Joint Secretary, M/o Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director, NFDC, Smt T.C.A. Kalyani said that "NFDC Film Bazaar online 2020 has been postponed to January 16th - 21st, 2021. The market will be held alongside IFFI 2020 which has also been postponed to January keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation."

"This will be a step up for Film Bazaar as it will be more inclusive and its reach will be global. We are hoping the virtual edition will see more people as the fabric of Film Bazaar is intact", she added.

The call for entries is open for Submissions for Co-Production Market, WIP Lab (Fiction only) and Viewing Room (Fiction/Documentary/Animation/Shorts). Feature-length fiction films in the rough cut are eligible to apply to both WIP Lab and Viewing Room.

(With Inputs from PIB)