Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 to be held on Nov 20-24

The change in dates has been made in line with the postponement of 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to 16 to 24 January 2021 which was scheduled to be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:10 IST
NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 to be held on Nov 20-24
The Film Bazaar will be held virtually but it will include all sections usually held in previous editions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The 14th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 which was scheduled to be held on November 20-24, alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2020 has been postponed to 16th – 21st January 2021.

The change in dates has been made in line with the postponement of 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to 16 to 24 January 2021 which was scheduled to be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa. This NFDC Film Bazaar will be held in a hybrid format which will be both offline and online.

The Film Bazaar will be held virtually but it will include all sections usually held in previous editions.

Joint Secretary, M/o Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director, NFDC, Smt T.C.A. Kalyani said that "NFDC Film Bazaar online 2020 has been postponed to January 16th - 21st, 2021. The market will be held alongside IFFI 2020 which has also been postponed to January keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation."

"This will be a step up for Film Bazaar as it will be more inclusive and its reach will be global. We are hoping the virtual edition will see more people as the fabric of Film Bazaar is intact", she added.

The call for entries is open for Submissions for Co-Production Market, WIP Lab (Fiction only) and Viewing Room (Fiction/Documentary/Animation/Shorts). Feature-length fiction films in the rough cut are eligible to apply to both WIP Lab and Viewing Room.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dispute at Sarva Seva Sangh: Vidrohi lodges police complaint

Mahadev Vidrohi, who was removed as president of the Sarva Seva Sangh, apex body of Gandhian institutes in the country, two days ago, lodged a police complaint on Friday that he was stopped from entering his office. On the other hand, Avina...

Florida restaurants can now operate with no restrictions, governor says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants as he announced the state would enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.I think that this will be very very important to the industry and it also will be a recognition t...

Judges skeptical of Trump's arguments over tax returns

A federal appeals court on Friday expressed deep skepticism toward Donald Trumps arguments against letting Manhattans top prosecutor obtain his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. With...

White House slams FBI chief Wray over voter fraud testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from the White House for the second time in a week on Friday when President Donald Trumps chief of staff questioned his ability to detect voter fraud as the November election draws near. Wray to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020