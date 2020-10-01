Mamata terms 'forceful' cremation of Hathras gang-rape victim as 'shameful'
Terming the Hathras gang-rape incident as "barbaric and shameful", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the "forceful cremation" of the victim has exposed those who use lofty promise and slogans to seek votes. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes." Banerjee said on Twitter.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:56 IST
Terming the Hathras gang-rape incident as "barbaric and shameful", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the "forceful cremation" of the victim has exposed those who use lofty promise and slogans to seek votes. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.
"Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family. More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes." Banerjee said on Twitter. The body of the woman was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.
Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family". PTI PNT BDC BDC
