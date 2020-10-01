Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know what they can see next.

Sex Education Season 3 can see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey reprising their roles as Otis Milburn, Dr Jean F. Milburn, Eric Effiong, and Maeve Wiley respectively. Fans will be happy to see some new faces in the imminent seasons but the names are yet to be officially revealed.

Sex Education Season 3 is likely to be released in January next year. The development of the series is currently under progress after the delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Majority of the series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. They are likely to reunite in the upcoming episodes. Two options are there – Jean may abort her pregnancy or she confesses it to Otis and give birth to a baby. The plot is highly expected to deal with hardcore topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to name a few. It will be full of thrill, suspense and emotional plot and quite interesting than the previous seasons.

Many interesting things will be seen in Sex Education Season 3 with the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out in January 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

