Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:35 IST
Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021
Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know what they can see next.

Sex Education Season 3 can see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey reprising their roles as Otis Milburn, Dr Jean F. Milburn, Eric Effiong, and Maeve Wiley respectively. Fans will be happy to see some new faces in the imminent seasons but the names are yet to be officially revealed.

Sex Education Season 3 is likely to be released in January next year. The development of the series is currently under progress after the delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Majority of the series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. They are likely to reunite in the upcoming episodes. Two options are there – Jean may abort her pregnancy or she confesses it to Otis and give birth to a baby. The plot is highly expected to deal with hardcore topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to name a few. It will be full of thrill, suspense and emotional plot and quite interesting than the previous seasons.

Many interesting things will be seen in Sex Education Season 3 with the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out in January 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 likely to deal with Tommy's life to save his family

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Shapovalov suffers fifth set heartbreak against Carballes Baena

Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov twice served for the match against Roberto Carballes Baena before losing 7-5 6-75 6-3 3-6 8-6 against the 101st-ranked Spaniard during an absorbing five-hour contest at the French Open on Thursday. Shapo...

Stranded migrants need safe and dignified return, says independent UN rights panel

Left to dieCiting reports of ill-treatment and torture every single day in detention camps, the UN Committee on Migrant Workers raised the alarm over facilities in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and in North African cou...

EU leaders seek end to embarrassing Belarus sanctions clash

European Union leaders gathered Thursday to try to end an embarrassing standoff that is preventing them from imposing sanctions on senior officials in Belarus who are accused of falsifying presidential election results and leading a harsh c...

Subway bread isn't bread, Irish court says

Irelands Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020