Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels big palace events for the year

The 94-year-old queen planned to return to Windsor Castle, west of London, this month and use Buckingham Palace just for smaller audiences and engagements, in line with relevant guidance and advice. Elizabeth has been forced to cancel several events because of the virus this year, including the traditional ceremonial marking of her birthday in April.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels big palace events for the year
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been forced to cancel all large-scale events at her Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle homes for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the palace said on Thursday. "A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines," Buckingham Palace said on its website, referring to the ceremonies held when someone who has been awarded an honour receives their award in person from a royal family member.

"Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances," he added. The 94-year-old queen planned to return to Windsor Castle, west of London, this month and use Buckingham Palace just for smaller audiences and engagements, in line with relevant guidance and advice.

Elizabeth has been forced to cancel several events because of the virus this year, including the traditional ceremonial marking of her birthday in April.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors group says Turkey 'hid the truth' by reporting only those with COVID-19 symptoms

Turkeys top medical association and the main opposition party on Thursday criticised a decision by President Tayyip Erdogans government to only publicly disclose new coronavirus cases if the patient is showing symptoms.Members of the Turkis...

IPL 13: Batsmen getting better but bowling needs to improve, says Warne

Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne feels that bowlers need to revamp their skills at the same pace as batsmen are doing in the modern-day cricket. His remarks came as Mumbai Indians bludgeoned the Kings XI Punjabs bow...

FIR against Rahul, Priyanka, 200 other Cong workers in Noida

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday said it has lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social...

MPC will merge with PRISM: Lalhmangaiha Sailo

Mizoram Peoples Conference MPC president Lalhmangaiha Sailo on Thursday said that his party will merge with newly floated Peoples Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram PRISM to bring a political change in the state. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020