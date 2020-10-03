Keegan-Michael Key boards Apple's musical comedy

Actor Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming musical comedy. Co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the show will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels, reported Variety.

Actor Cecily Strong will headline the show which follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They soon discover that they can’t leave until they find "true love".

Key, best known for starring in Comedy Central's sketch series "Key & Peele" , will play Josh, Melissa’s (Strong) long term, pragmatic partner, and the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town. Also joining the show's cast are actors Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct the series with Paul serving as showrunner and writer for all of its original music. The show hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.