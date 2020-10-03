Left Menu
Twinkle Khanna's Online Platform Tweak India Completes a Year of Success

Tweak kicked off its anniversary celebrations with a very special question and answer session with Twinkle Khanna herself along with her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:52 IST
Twinkle Khanna's Online Platform Tweak India Completes a Year of Success

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) With a decidedly tongue-in-cheek approach and an unabashed honesty that is both rare and extremely refreshing, Tweak India has quickly become the go-to portal for all things life, love and lessons for women which (and definitely some men) today. As the platform founded by Twinkle Khanna celebrates its first anniversary, its success can be measured through its countless milestones and rapidly growing reader-base. Let’s take a quick look at some of Tweak’s biggest accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Tweak has engaged in meaningful conversations with over 2 million people, helping them challenge old ideas and discover new ones. They have generated over 39 million unique views, including the super hit video featuring Mumbai’s genius rickshaw owner and his prize invention. Tweak has been one of the first (and only) start-ups to break even in its first year, boasting of strategic partnerships with brands like Bumble, Kohler, Puma, Marico and Asian Paints amongst others. One of their most successful series has been the What’s In Your Dabba series - where Tweak cast the spotlight onto healthy ghar ka khaana - brought together celebrities from Akshay Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Katrina Kaif to Yasmin Karachiwala and Maria Goretti. The property, which also featured a second successful iteration called #WhatsInYourKidsDabba, had an organic reach of over 2.87 million.

The Tweak Storyteller initiative was a five-week free workshop aimed at helping amateur writers take that major step towards publishing their very first story, brought together India’s bestselling authors Twinkle Khanna, Amish Tripathi, Anuja Chauhan, Anita Nair and Avni Doshi, with a very special guest appearance from Ruskin Bond. Tweak kicked off its anniversary celebrations with a very special question and answer session with Twinkle Khanna herself along with her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar. The dynamic duo answered questions asked by Tweak readers as well as kids.

A Tweak summit featured an incredible line-up of women which included Vidya Balan, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Sudha Murty, Malala Yousufzai, Deepa Mehta, Chetna Gala Sinha, Twinkle Khanna and Revathi Roy, who embody the Tweak spirit in their lives. Reaffirming its dedication to breaking taboos and helping readers expand their minds without breaking their backbones, Tweak announced the launch of its imprint, Tweak Books. The first, drawing from the successful #WHATSINYOURDABBA campaign is a celeb-inspired book of recipes with the same name. From Bhumi Pednekar’s healthy treats and Sonali Bendre’s tweaked traditional recipe to Dimple Kapadia’s party staple, the book is a treasure-trove of recipes and meal ideas from Bollywood superstars, nutritionists, sports personalities and Tweak readers that are guaranteed to have you running towards the kitchen.

The second offering from Tweak Books is ‘WHEN I GROW UP I WANT TO BE...’ a delightful look into the lives of some honest-to-goodness Indian superheroes. Through the heartwarming stories of Shafali Varma, the cricketer who broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record, Afroz Shah who was responsible for the largest beach clean-up in Mumbai and Harshvardhan Zala, the young boy who invented a drone that could help save the lives of thousands of soldiers, this book reminds us all that no matter the circumstances and even when it may seem like the odds are firmly stacked against us, there is a hero inside each and every one of us. Heroism comes in all shapes and sizes, and through perseverance and hard work, that heroism can come to light. Tweak has launched a successful merchandise collaboration with The Souled Store, releasing iconic T-shirts like the ode to Cutting Chai which experienced high demand. As part of its anniversary month celebrations, it launched a limited edition ‘multitasking pyjama’ with Mint and Cotton. They recently also took to announce the launch of Tweak Candles in association with The Faraway Tree, with its very first hand-poured candle capturing the mood of celebration, joy.

Says Founder Twinkle Khanna, “I am either incredibly productive in December or, more likely, terribly drunk, because inevitably all my babies have popped out, nine months later in September. Including Tweak, who turns all of one this month. When the pandemic delivered its sucker punch, Tweak surprised us with its resilience and its loyal readers as we went from strength to strength. It has been a year with a steep learning curve, but we survived it all and that’s worth celebrating as much as Tweak’s first anniversary.” Image 1: Twinkle Khanna in Multi-Tasking Pyjamas Image 2: Twinkle Khanna holding the Tweak Books PWR PWR.

