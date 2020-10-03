Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 shifted medical fraternity's attention to integrated healthcare: Minister Jitendra Singh

COVID-19 has shifted the medical fraternity's attention to integrated healthcare and now physicians across the world are looking for optimum synergism among different streams of medical management, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. Even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like for example, Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain yoga asana and lifestyle modifications available in naturopathy, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:39 IST
COVID-19 shifted medical fraternity's attention to integrated healthcare: Minister Jitendra Singh
Singh recalled that ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of India, he has brought to the centre stage the virtues of indigenous system of medical management, the statement said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said the coronavirus pandemic has shifted medical fraternity's attention to integrated healthcare and now physicians across the world are looking for optimum synergy among different streams of medical management. He said during the COVD-19 pandemic, several allopathic medical professionals who were hitherto sceptic about other systems of medicine, started showing interest in immunity-building drugs and resistance boosters from Ayurveda and homoeopathy. "If every adversity is accompanied with virtue, as far as medical fraternity is concerned, the pandemic had prompted all the different streams of medical practice to come together and find an optimum meeting point," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He was addressing a global conference on integrated healthcare and communication in which experts from different countries participated. COVID-19 has shifted the medical fraternity's attention to integrated healthcare and now physicians across the world are looking for optimum synergism among different streams of medical management, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like for example, Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain yoga asana and lifestyle modifications available in naturopathy, Singh said. However, there was a certain amount of scepticism in certain quarters, which has been done away within the face of the COVID-19 challenge, he added. India said Singh, in the first half of 20th century, was known to have a high prevalence of infectious disease and at that time non-pharmacological practices like maintenance of hygiene used to be a part of the prescription. "But, if somewhere down the line it had got forgotten, COVID had revived these practices through social distancing and hand wash, and the entire world is constrained to adopt them," he said.

Singh recalled that ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of India, he has brought to the centre stage the virtues of indigenous system of medical management, the statement said. He said, it was Modi, who brought a unanimous resolution in the United Nations to observe International Day of Yoga, as a result of which yoga has reached virtually every household across the world. It is again Prime Minister Modi who created a separate Ministry of AYUSH, considering the importance of indigenous medical management system, Singh said. Notable among others who spoke during the webinar included Professor Elissa Epel from the University of California, Peter Wayne from Harvard, Susan Bauer Wu from Latin America, Professor Vikram Patel from Harvard and others, the statement said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez signs new four-year deal

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has committed his long-term future to the club and signed a new four-year contract extension on Saturday. Since his arrival at Molineux in 2018, the Mexican has been deadly in front of goal, scoring 46 times in 1...

Expect to reach pre-COVID level passenger traffic by year-end: Civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday said domestic passenger traffic could reach the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of the current year. He said the daily domestic traffic has reached 1.76 lakh passengers from 30,000 passenger...

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...

Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, laid to rest in hometown Rajouri

Bodies of the three youth, killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Army in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district in July, were exhumed and later laid to rest in their hometown in Rajouri district by the family members, officials said on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020