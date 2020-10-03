Left Menu
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

"Along with this, discussions were held about the training being given for self-employment and the projects being run to help people for becoming self dependent," he said in an official release. Bhagwat said people's faith in the RSS is continuously growing due to its social work.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:48 IST
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat
Bhagwat said people's faith in the RSS is continuously growing due to its social work. Image Credit: ANI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said people's faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS workers here on work done by them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The RSS sarsanghchalak said social harmony meetings should be held so that malpractices prevailing in society can be eradicated," Jaipur Prant Sanghchalak Mahendra Singh Maggo said. "Along with this, discussions were held about the training being given for self-employment and the projects being run to help people for becoming self-dependent," he said in an official release.

Bhagwat said people's faith in the RSS is continuously growing due to its social work. The RSS chief will leave for Kota on Monday where he will attend an online conference of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of Dattopant Thengadi.

