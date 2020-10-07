AC/DC to release next album 'Power Up' on Nov 13

AC/DC, one of the most influential rock bands in history, are set to release their 17th full-length album 'Power UP' on November 13. The last album by the Australian group -- comprising Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) -- was titled 'Rock or Bust', which came out back in 2014. According to a press release, AC/DC has released a new single, "Shot In The Dark".

The new album has 12 songs, which includes titles like "Realize", "Rejection", "Witch's Spell" , "Demon Fire" , "No Man's Land". For 'Power Up', the group reunited with record producer Brendan O'Brien who helmed 'Black Ice' in 2008 and 'Rock Or Bust'. The new album will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. It will also be available on all digital platforms.