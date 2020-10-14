Cardi B speaks out after accidentally posting topless photo

American rapper Cardi B has addressed her accidental posting of a topless picture on Instagram. The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper briefly shared a topless photo of herself on her Instagram Story by mistake, according to Billboard.

After realising her blunder, Cardi shared a voice memo on Twitter. "...Why? Why, why, why? You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it," she said.

The 28-year-old planned to put the slip behind her and not dwell on the mistake. The 'WAP' rapper said, "I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S--t happens..."

She also posted a message on her Instagram Story, which read, "I did not posted [sic.] no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for it..." As reported by Fox News, after posting her apology on Twitter, the 'I Like It' rapper caught backlash for her use of the R-word.

"Not you saying the r-word in 2020..." said one commenter. "The r word," added another. "How do you have fans."

The representatives for Cardi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. (ANI)