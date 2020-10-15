Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheridan Smith to headline ITV series 'No Return'

The show, which hails from Red Production Company, will explore the themes of parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers. "Can't wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation," Smith said..

PTI | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:40 IST
Sheridan Smith to headline ITV series 'No Return'

Popular British star Sheridan Smith will play the lead role in ITV network's upcoming show "No Return" . The gripping drama series hails from Danny Brocklehurst, who most recently wrote Netflix hit "The Stranger" , ITV said in a statement.

Smith is best known for featuring in shows such as "The Royle Family" , "Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps", "Gavin & Stacey" and "Benidorm" . She will play Kathy, a mother who leads her family on a vacation to Turkey, where an idyllic break quickly unravels when their 16-year-old son is arrested after attending a local beach party.

Kathy and her husband Martin are left to navigate an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage, and the disdain of fellow holidaymakers in a four-part series that deals with issues including teenage consent. The show, which hails from Red Production Company, will explore the themes of parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers.

"Can't wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation," Smith said..

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slides after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

Wall Street dropped on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November.Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that ever...

Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet among others join comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Hollywood bigwigs Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothee Chalamet have joined Jennifer Lawrence in the Adam McKay directorial Dont Look Up. The Netflix comedy will also feature Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, singer Ariana G...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November. Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020