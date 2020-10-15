Sheridan Smith to headline ITV series 'No Return'

Popular British star Sheridan Smith will play the lead role in ITV network's upcoming show "No Return" . The gripping drama series hails from Danny Brocklehurst, who most recently wrote Netflix hit "The Stranger" , ITV said in a statement.

Smith is best known for featuring in shows such as "The Royle Family" , "Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps", "Gavin & Stacey" and "Benidorm" . She will play Kathy, a mother who leads her family on a vacation to Turkey, where an idyllic break quickly unravels when their 16-year-old son is arrested after attending a local beach party.

Kathy and her husband Martin are left to navigate an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage, and the disdain of fellow holidaymakers in a four-part series that deals with issues including teenage consent. The show, which hails from Red Production Company, will explore the themes of parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers.

"Can't wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation," Smith said..