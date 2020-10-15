PM Modi condoles death of TN CM's mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal, the government said on Thursday. "I am anguished to learn about the passing away of your mother," Modi told Palaniswami in a letter and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

She was an unending source of strength and inspiration for him and his family, Modi said in the letter dated Oct 14 that was made available to the media. Indian cultures across regions placed mothers even above Gods and mothers like Davusayammal raise their children imparting values of compassion and commitment, he said.

"Your mother may not be physically present with you today but she will continue to live through the memories that she has left behind and the values she has instilled in you and other members of the family. In this moment of grief, may the Almighty bestow strength upon the family members, friends and well-wishers to bear this irreparable loss," he said.

The 93-year old mother of Palaniswami died of heart attack at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Oct 13 and she was cremated the same day..