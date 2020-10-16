Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Dragon Prince Season 4 – 7 confirmed, know more on cast & spoilers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:04 IST
The Dragon Prince Season 4 – 7 confirmed, know more on cast & spoilers
Wonderstorm announced The Dragon Prince Season 4’s renewal a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 was supposed to take place in May this year. Netflix dropped the hint long time back before the spreading of coronavirus across the world.

The Dragon Prince Season 4's release seems to take additional time in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lending voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

Wonderstorm announced The Dragon Prince Season 4's renewal a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Thus, the release may take additional time as the world is badly combating against the deadly virus but fans are ensured that it would surely be released.

Many may not know that The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7 will be co-produced by Wonderstorm in association with a Canada-based animation company, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official trailer from where we can hint the plot. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot.

The upcoming Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021, possibility of more new characters

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking...

Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency imposed by its ousted president as interim Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Kyrgyz nationalist, took temporary control of the presidency of one of Russias key partner states....

Death rate rising in U.S. jails, Reuters data project finds

The death rate in more than 500 top U.S. jails has risen more than 8 since the last official data was released in 2016, a Reuters investigation found, led overwhelmingly by people never convicted of their alleged crime.After leveling off in...

Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020