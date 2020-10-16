The Dragon Prince Season 4 – 7 confirmed, know more on cast & spoilers

Release of The Dragon Prince Season 4 was supposed to take place in May this year. Netflix dropped the hint long time back before the spreading of coronavirus across the world.

The Dragon Prince Season 4's release seems to take additional time in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lending voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

Wonderstorm announced The Dragon Prince Season 4's renewal a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Thus, the release may take additional time as the world is badly combating against the deadly virus but fans are ensured that it would surely be released.

Many may not know that The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7 will be co-produced by Wonderstorm in association with a Canada-based animation company, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official trailer from where we can hint the plot. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot.

The upcoming Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

