Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Grand Tour Season 5 may not have an official release date, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans really need to wait for Season 5 as Season 4 has been put on hold in 2020 following the first special Seamen's premiere on Amazon Prime last year.

Will the long anticipated The Grand Tour Season 4 'Madagascar' episode finally be released in this year? The delay is inevitable in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. James May told Good Morning Britain viewers that the 'Madagascar' special episode was now in the hands of Amazon. According to him, its release in 2020 is yet to be decided.

"[Amazon are] going to release it strategically at a great moment. There will be a fanfare, what I mean by that is they won't let it be overshadowed by big football or Top Gear," James May added.

The final stages of editing is also getting delayed as The Grand Tour creator Andy Wilman has recently suffered from coronavirus. He is doing better but all the edit and voiceover suites including other processes to make it happen are closed.

This is the reason why fans need to wait longer for The Grand Tour Season 5. However, the good news is that The Grand Tour Season 5 is officially confirmed. Fans will be happy to know that Amazon has renewed the show for two more years. Andy Wilman made this announcement in July 2019.

The series' production is badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

According to James May, there is still a long way ahead before more episodes of The Grand Tour are put in the pipeline. Unfortunately, plans to send the team to Russia for their next globe-trotting adventure were put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Express noted.

