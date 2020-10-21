Left Menu
J Balvin set to headline 'Fortnite' Halloween concert

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in 'Fortnite' on the eve of Halloween.

21-10-2020
J Balvin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Colombian singer J Balvin is set to headline a concert in 'Fortnite' on the eve of Halloween. According to The Hollywood Reporter, termed Fortnitemares, the event -- which will take place annually -- features new gameplay and in-game rewards. Using cross reality technology, the 35-year-old Colombian artist will appear on the Party Royale stage at 6 p.m. PT on October 31 and perform his hits including new song 'La Luz' with Panamanian singer Sech.

J Balvin said in a statement, "I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans. Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020." Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games, added, "This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like users have seen so far. J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honoured to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Epic Games' free-to-play battle royale game 'Fortnite', which has over 350 million registered users, has hosted numerous musical artists on its virtual stages, from Travis Scott to rapper Dominic Fike and singer Anderson.Paak. Back in June, Christopher Nolan's films 'Inception', 'Batman Begins' and 'The Prestige' were also shown in the game during a themed movie night. (ANI)

