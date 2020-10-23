Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in gratitude post as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywood's "smile queen" Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The 'Kick' actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three of her nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bunch of pink, yellow and pink roses against herself.

The pictures are captured in a soothing white backdrop to add to the aesthetics of the picture. "Love you, thank you," she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures.

Fernandez who had earlier last week reumed work after a seven-month-long covid-induced hiatus, is seen sporting white coloured trousers in the pictures. (ANI)