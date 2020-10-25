Vice President Naidu greets people on Dussehra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his Dussehra greetings to the countrymen on Sunday, hoping that the festival brings peace, harmony, good health and prosperity

Noting that while Dussehra is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Naidu urged people to celebrate the festival this year in a modest way by strictly adhering to the health protocols

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with great fervour and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.