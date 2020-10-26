Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf "in between the shots."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 16:46 IST
Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing golf (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf "in between the shots." The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4,' took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself.

The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes. She is seen aiming at the golf ball with complete concentration in the video. Making clear that she has squeezed out some time from her shooting schedule to hit the golf park, she wrote, "In between 'shots' #PracticeMakesPerfect," in the caption.

The 'Baywatch,' actor had earlier last week posted a picture with her pet dog Diana in the streets of Germany.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar sees Baroda bypoll as reflection of public opinion on his governance

By Pragya Kaushika In what could be seen as an attempt to put up a fight and win the upcoming Baroda bypoll in Haryana, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is on a spree to get former Congress leaders and dissidents into the partys fold.Chief Minist...

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020