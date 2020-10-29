Akshay Kumar starring Laxmmi Bomb is now 'Laxmii'

Prior to the release, the makers have renamed Akshay Kumar starring 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii' on Thursday. Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to 'Laxmii'.

"NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani, " tweeted Adarsh. On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, "I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."

"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added. The 'Khiladi' actor is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms -- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)." The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)