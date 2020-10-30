Will World War Z 2 ever be released? More updates on Brad Pitt-starring sequel

World War Z 2 is surely a highly anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. The notable success of World War Z is believed to surely pave the way for World War Z 2.

The making of World War Z 2 is still under speculations. The franchise enthusiasts earlier said that the second movie would not return as manufacturing has been cancelled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel.

The first movie World War Z was chosen to open the 35th Moscow International Film Festival. It accumulated positive reviews for the performance of Brad Pitt and as a realistic revival of the zombie genre. Thus, fans believe the creators can't drop the project of making second movie.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the planet is considered another reason behind no development on World War Z 2. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got a authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of a inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter. "In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

We don't even have any update on actors returning in World War Z 2. But if the film resumes, the returning of Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos is confirmed to reprise their roles as Gerry Lane and Karin Lane respectively. There is no update on the addition of new characters as of now.

World War Z 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments