Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal seems impossible, Julie Plec’s opinion revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:16 IST
The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal seems impossible, Julie Plec’s opinion revealed
In case if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewed in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

The future of The Vampire Diaries is not ensured at all. Many series enthusiasts are still wondering that Season 9 will be out sometime in future, but there has been no development on it since Season 8 dropped its finale on March 10, 2017.

We don't see any scope of The Vampire Diaries Season 9's renewal. The series developer, Julie Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She also cited that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

Previously, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 was rumored to be released in March 2021. But the renewal had never taken place in the last few years since the previous season ended. Thus, one sect of fans believes that the ninth season is unlikely to come as there has been no development on it.

In case if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewed in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is likely possible as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

The original cast from The Vampire Diaries' previous seasons will return in Season 9. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will resume where Season 8 ended. It (the earlier season) showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

However, the lead actors like Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev declined to reprise their roles in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. While Nina Dobrev directly refused to reprise her role, Ian Somerhalder jokingly said he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 to be quite different, Sarah Wayne Callies posts pic on Instagram

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...

Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britains Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said.William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to ...

5 die in road accident in Andhra

Five people died in a road accident as two cars hit a tipper truck carrying diesel at around 3 am on Monday morning near Kadapa airport. While four died on the spot after vehicles caught fire, one person succumbed to injuries while undergoi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020