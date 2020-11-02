The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal seems impossible, Julie Plec’s opinion revealed

The future of The Vampire Diaries is not ensured at all. Many series enthusiasts are still wondering that Season 9 will be out sometime in future, but there has been no development on it since Season 8 dropped its finale on March 10, 2017.

We don't see any scope of The Vampire Diaries Season 9's renewal. The series developer, Julie Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting. She also cited that she was not working on any spinoffs then.

Previously, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 was rumored to be released in March 2021. But the renewal had never taken place in the last few years since the previous season ended. Thus, one sect of fans believes that the ninth season is unlikely to come as there has been no development on it.

In case if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewed in future, it is likely to have 22 episodes. This number is likely possible as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

The original cast from The Vampire Diaries' previous seasons will return in Season 9. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will resume where Season 8 ended. It (the earlier season) showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

However, the lead actors like Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev declined to reprise their roles in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. While Nina Dobrev directly refused to reprise her role, Ian Somerhalder jokingly said he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

