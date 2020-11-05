Foo Fighters set as musical guest on first 'SNL' episode post election

Rock band Foo Fighters will serve as musical guest at the first "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) episode after the US presidential election. Celebrated stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle will host the November 7 episode, reported Variety.

This will mark the eighth occasion on which the band from Seattle performs at the late-night sketch comedy series. They are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. In Chappelle's case, it marks his second turn as the host on "SNL" .

He also hosted the first installment of the NBC show after the 2016 election, which saw Donald Trump become the president of the US. The comic also won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance.

"SNL" , created by Lorne Michaels, is produced in association with Broadway Video. Michaels also serves as executive producer. Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the election, the result of which remains undecided and counting could well go on beyond this weekend.