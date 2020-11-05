Left Menu
Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series; Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine' and more
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been." Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.

Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe. The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series 'Paranormal'

Netflix Inc will on Thursday debut its first Egyptian television series "Paranormal," a major step in the streaming service's Middle Eastern strategy. The series is based on Egyptian novelist Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books about a doctor whose lifelong scientific convictions are suddenly called into question. His critically acclaimed novels in Arabic have sold more than 15 million copies.

