Since The Dragon Prince Season 3 aired on November 2019, Season 4 has become a highly anticipated series. The good part is that the series was already renewed for four additional seasons each with nine episodes. A video game set in the same world as the series is in development.

Fans across the world expected The Dragon Prince Season 4 in 2020 as Season 1 was released in 2018 and Season 2 and 3 were released in 2019. There was not a big hiatus between seasons. But the production for fourth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic just like any other entertainment project.

However, the good news for The Dragon Prince enthusiasts is that Wonderstorm in association with Bardel Entertainment Inc. will produce Season 4 to Season 7. Thus, fans should be delighted as the series has been at least confirmed till seventh season.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

Fans will be amused seeing the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It may also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

Dragon Prince Season 4 will bring new dragons and other characters. It will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is expected to see the creation of a number of artwork dragons for the rest four primal resources. There shall be person who is more likely to make a look, the artwork dragon of earth, as reported by Stock Market Visa website.

Wonderstorm is developing a video game based on Dragon Prince and expanding on its plot. The game will be a combat-based multiplayer game, but not an MMO. Players will be able to play as characters from the series. No information about supported platforms or release dates has been made available.

Season 4 of Dragon Prince doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

