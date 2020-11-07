Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian Losty's new book

Many of these paintings were acquired for their depiction of Indian costumes and textiles, as the owners are renowned textile collectors. The 90 images in "Court and Courtship", published by Niyogi Books, include several images of royal horses and elephants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 15:21 IST
Indian miniature paintings subject of art historian Losty's new book
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Eminent art historian J P Losty catalogs and describes an eclectic collection of Indian miniature paintings accumulated over the years by textile collectors Praful and Shilpa Shah in his new book. Many of these paintings offer fascinating insights into Indian attire and fabrics, as they were acquired for the textiles and costumes they illustrate.

"Court and Courtship: Indian Miniatures in the TAPI Collection" catalogs the collection in detail, highlighting the special aspects of each miniature painting. The paintings cover the classic texts of Sanskrit and Hindi literature including a 17th-century ragamala, the Shangri Ramayana, the Gita Govinda, Harivamsha, and Rasikapriya. Two beautiful Nathdwara paintings, by the master artists Sukhdev Gaur and Ghasiram Sharma are also included in the book.

The collection begins with an image of the Shankasura Vadha episode from the Bhagavata Purana. This 16th-century Rajput miniature depicts the events surrounding Krishna's killing of the sea demon in order to rescue his guru Sandipani's son. The book ends with a double spread image of the Nathdwara painting 'Gopashtami celebration in a courtyard of Srinathji haveli'. There is also a selection of portraits including Mughal miniatures of emperors and courtiers, paintings from Kangra, as well as the Deccan, Rajasthan, and central India.

Several paintings show Krishna and Radha in various stages of their courtship, as well as courtiers and a range of Indian beauties, praying, bathing, adorning themselves, celebrating festivities, and waiting for their lovers. Many of these paintings were acquired for their depiction of Indian costumes and textiles, as the owners are renowned textile collectors.

The 90 images in "Court and Courtship" , published by Niyogi Books, include several images of royal horses and elephants. From the elephants, Gajraj and Khushi Khan to the horse Raghunath Prasad, richly caparisoned and seen in all their glory, the significance and special status of these royal animals are evident in these intimate portraits. Losty, curator of Indian manuscripts and paintings at the British Museum and British Library in London for 34 years who has published extensively on illustrated Indian manuscripts and painting in India from the 11th to the 19th century, invites readers to savor the colors and minute details of each painting.

The Shahs are cofounders of the TAPI Collection (Textile and Art of the People of India). Established in 2001 and comprising works acquired from the 1980s, the collection has evolved into one of the pre-eminent private collections of Indian textiles and art.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE announces relaxing of Islamic laws for personal freedoms

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a major overhaul of the countrys Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising so-called honour killings. The broadening of p...

Georgia introduces night curfew to curb COVID-19

Authorities in Georgia said on Saturday the South Caucasus country would impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in its largest cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Announced by Deputy Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili, the measu...

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Benn...

Air pollution: Ban on firecrackers not required in Punjab, NGT told

The Punjab government has told the National Green Tribunal NGT that there is no need for a ban on the use of firecrackers as no part of the state falls in the National Capital Region NCR. It said Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020