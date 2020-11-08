Colin Firth to star in action comedy 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 17:33 IST
Oscar winner Colin Firth is set to star in "New York Will Eat You Alive", an action comedy based on the digital comic "Zombie Brother" . Todd Strauss-Schulson, director of "Isn't It Romantic" , will helm the film, reported Deadline.

Tentatively titled "New York Will Eat You Alive", the adaptation will be co-produced by Tencent, STXfilms, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan's Free Association, and Ged Doherty of Above The Line Productions. Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said they are looking forward to working with an actor of Firth's calibre. "We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can't achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth. "From 'The King's Speech' to 'Kingsman', Colin always gives an Oscar-calibre performance. We're thrilled to be reuniting with him on 'New York Will Eat You Alive' in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humour and comic timing," Fogelson said.

Alex Rubens wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Created by Jia Haibo, "Zombie Brother" is one of the most popular titles on Tencent's digital comics and animation platform. Edward Cheng and Strauss-Schulson will serve as executive producers. Conor Zorn and Wenxin She are producing and overseeing for Tencent with Drew Simon overseeing the production for STXfilms along with Patricia Braga and Katie Zhao..

